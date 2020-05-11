COTTA makes one hell of a first impression on ‘Wings’

There’s something immediately spellbinding about COTTA. In a very short space of time, the South-East Queensland artist (real name Cassidy Mackie) has crafted a sound that feels simultaneously raw and bountiful; it’s grounded in stripped-back folk, but stretches into vast sonic spaces.

With the release of her debut single Wings, Mackie has immediately established her penchant for crafting honest and emotive gems of sound. If you’re not already across this artist, now’s the perfect time for you to change that.

On her debut single Wings, Brisbane-based singer-songwriter COTTA presents a raw and charming slice of folky electronic brilliance.

All throughout the new single, COTTA glides through a hypnotic blend of pop, folk, and electronica, delivering something uniquely her own. With hauntingly rich piano lines and arresting vocal melodies, Wings is a captivating and charismatic piece of music.

Across its four-minute run-time, the track builds subtly into something quite epic. Although the instrumentation never loses its minimalist charm, Mackie’s soaring hooks and heartfelt lyrics transport this song into a universe of its own.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“I wanted to write something that said yeah, hey, I trusted you to hold me and you dropped me on cement instead,” Mackie says of the song. “But I’ll keep the fragments and turn them into a reflection, if you don’t mind.”

These may still be early days for this Brisbane singer-songwriter, but judging by the quality of everything we’ve heard so far, I think we can safely expect plenty more great tunes.

In the meantime, do yourself a favour and listen to the new single above.