Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time is set for release in October

Crash Bandicoot was at the vanguard of a new era of platformers. The original game (developed by Naughty Dog) came to the Playstation all the way back in 1996, going head-to-head with the N64’s very own iconic 3D platformer, Super Mario 3D.

It became a runaway success. And remarkably, 24 years on, the world’s attention will again be drawn to the Wumpa Islands with Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time. In a year beset with doubt, we already have a trailer and a release date—October 2—for the next chapter of this classic title.

Crash Bandicoot: It’s About Time is set for release on October 2. 24 years on from the original PlayStation game, the Wumpa Islands adventures continue.

Despite its lofty status, the franchise has had quite a chequered history. After the game’s period of PlayStation exclusivity ended in 2000, a host of standalone iterations and kart-racers were released, in between significant periods of hibernation.

Therefore, while the new game isn’t literally the fourth game in the franchise, it does indeed pick up where the original trilogy left off—at the end of Crash Bandicoot 3: Warped.

PS4 and Xbox One users can look forward to reliving the glory days on October 2. Until then stay tuned via the website.