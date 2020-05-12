Criterion to release complete Agnes Varda box-set collection

A definitive box-set collection, The Complete Films Of Agnes Varda, will be available for purchase this August on The Criterion Collection.

The 15 disc collection will include all of Varda’s 39 feature films, documentaries and shorts.

Criterion Collection are set to release a complete box-set collection containing the works of French filmmaker and artist Agnes Varda

The French filmmaker, photographer, and artist is widely recognised for pioneering the French New Wave film movement of the 50s and 60s.

Varda passed away early last year, at the age of 90, but her legacy in the film industry lives on.

The collection will be a complete anthology celebrating the filmmaker’s artistry, including archival programs and interviews, behind-the-scenes clips, unfinished work, and a 200-page book with writings on her life.

Each of the 15 discs will present a curation of films, organised according to the different themes in Varda’s work. These include her time in Paris, experiences of married life and her various artistic collaborations including films she made with Jane Birkin and Jacques Demy. The anthology will also include her final work, Varda by Agnes, released a few months after her death.

A selection of Varda’s photography and installation art is also set to be featured in the upcoming collection.

The Complete Films Of Agnes Varda will be released on The Criterion Collection from August 11. Check out the trailer below: