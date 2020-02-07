Check out this beautiful collection of French New Wave Cinema Posters

Tony Nourmand has one of the most impressive movie poster collections around. The man behind Reel Art Press publishing house, Nourmand is an expert on vintage cinema posters.

His latest release, French New Wave: A Revolution in Design, delves into some of the iconic posters behind influential mid-20th century French art cinema. Check out some of the incredible posters below.

French New Wave films pushed the boundaries of art, and their posters were no different. Browse through this amazing collection of the 60-year-old posters below.

Emerging in the ’50s and ’60s, French New Wave cinema rejected traditional filmmaking conventions, opting instead to experiment with editing, style, and narrative, often engaging with social and political issues of the time.

The designers who advertised these films were equally revolutionary. The work of figures like Milton Glaser, Andre Francois, and Rene Ferracci are included in Nourmand’s collection. Their posters feature films like Jean-Luc Godard’s Breathless and Le Mepris and François Truffaut’s Fahrenheit 451.

These posters are around 60 years old, yet incredibly, they still feel modern. Nourmand has been collecting posters from all over the world ever since the early ’90s.

His 304 -page book, French New Wave: A Revolution in Design, is available to purchase online.

Check out some of the posters below.