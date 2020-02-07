‘Seven Wonders’: a compilation highlighting Australia’s rich jazz scene

A new jazz compilation is hitting shelves under the title Seven Wonders. A moment-in-time record harnessing the prowess of Australia’s best jazz artists, the compilation features songs from GODTET, 30/70, Jazz Party, members of Hiatus Kaiyote, and more.

Created by Plug Seven Records and Wondercore Island, Seven Wonders is a collaboration made for fans of Australia’s grooviest musical corners.

Released today, Seven Wonders captures a selection of artists from the spectrum of Australia’s red hot jazz, funk, and soul scene.

Infused with unique talent and highly adventurous, the record aims to bring to light the immeasurable skill of these musicians – something that can be missed on an international scale.

A testament to pool of talent arising from Melbourne’s jazz scene, most of the tracks on the LP were recorded in a single take. The record is representative of a range of musicians both established and emerging – not to mention everywhere in between. Fuelled by energy and an element of spontaneity, Seven Wonders includes names such as Allysha Joy, Dave Rodriguez, and more.

Get a taste of the impressive record below and grab the vinyl here.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Tracklist

1. Barney McAll – ‘Sweet Water’

2. Daniel Merriweather – ‘Everything I Need’

3. Laneous – ‘Sooki the Love Dog’

4. GODTET – ‘Women’s Choir’

5. WVR BVBY – ‘Custard Shoulder’

6. Superfeather – ‘Dempsey Roll’

7. Greg Sheehan, Vinod Prasanna, Perrin Moss – ‘Improvisation #2’

8. James Macaulay Quartet – ‘For Yu Sakamoto’

9. The Rookies – ‘True Realm of the Coin’

10. Jazz Party – ‘Waiting’

11. 30/70 – ‘Drifting’

12. Raw Humps – ‘Odyssey’

13. Moses MacRae feat. Ijale – ‘Work’

14. I Hold the Lion’s Paw feat. Tariro Mavondo – ‘Bones’

Seven Wonders is out now via Plug Seven Records and Wondercore Island. Grab your copy here.