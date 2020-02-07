PREMIERE: Tiarnie delivers a true alt-rock anthem with ‘Please Don’t’

Every now and then, an artist seems to pop out of nowhere and immediately command your whole world. For us, that artist is currently Tiarnie. Earlier this year, she released her debut single When You Go, and ever since, we’ve been hooked. The Sydney-based artist crafts songs that feel simultaneously grounded and far-reaching; they’re rooted in a charming authenticity, but stretch into exciting sonic territories.

Now, with the release of her new music video for Please Don’t, she continue to establish her penchant for crafting endearing gems of sound. If you’re not already listening to this artist, now is the perfect time for you to change that.

On her new single Please Don’t, Sydney-based singer-songwriter Tiarnie crafts an endearing and anthemic slice of alt-rock gold.

Throughout the new single, Tiarnie weaves together elements of alt-rock and pop, delivering a sound that feels both familiar and fresh. With honest lyricism, epic hooks, and crunching instrumentation, Please Don’t navigates issues of gender and feminism with a captivating charm.

Over the course of its punchy three-minute duration, the track builds into an all-out anthem; powerful but earnest. It’s the kind of tune you can imagine belting out at a music festival, and the kind of tune you can imagine spinning on repeat in your bedroom.

“I wrote the song as an attempt at an invitation for men to join the conversation without feeling judged or defensive,” Tairnie says of the track.

“Some people are actually scared of the word feminism, even if they are morally good people who believe in equality for all. The bridge kind of sums up the whole song: ‘we struggle to communicate what we want to say, our ego and our pride keeps on getting in the way.'”

These may still be early days for Tiarnie, but judging by the quality of everything we’ve heard so far, I think we can safely expect plenty more great tunes.

In the meantime, do yourself a favour and watch the new video for Please Don’t above.