NBA’s Kawhi Leonard releases ‘Waves’ from Culture Jam collective

Culture Jam is a new project from Kawhi Leonard and Eesean Bolden, intertwining hip hop, basketball, and community.

Celebrated NBA champion Kawli Leonard and Warner Records titan Eesean Bolden have created a one-of-a-kind musical collective. Its name is Culture Jam, and it’s here to release hip-hop bangers and give back to the community.

Culture Jam’s second single, Waves, has just dropped, featuring Gunna and Polo G. Let’s discuss the track and explore the exciting goals of the new collective.

Waves sports tried and true trap paired with a staccato delivery. The track serves as a victory lap for the entertainers, listing off the game essentials; a standout whip “stars in the Royce”, jewels “ice my neck and wrist”, designer brands “All my style Loui V”, and debauchery “keep codeine and pour”.

Culture Jam, however, goes above and beyond the party scene. Kawhi has already pledged to donate a portion of Culture Jam’s earnings to the Mamba and Mambacity Sports Foundation, a not-for-profit organisation dedicated to improving opportunities for underserved athletes and young women.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Culture Jam (@culturejam)

“The momentum of Culture Jam keeps building with the release of each song on this very collaborative project. Our creators and artists, including Gunna and Polo G, are producing hits for fans to truly connect with culture and ‘Waves’ is yet another example of that”, comments Kawhi.

With Bolden’s esteemed production on every Culture Jam track, the collective is destined for the charts. Combine that with their positive mission statement and desire for mass collaboration, and it looks like Culture Jam’s journey is only getting started.

Listen to Waves below: