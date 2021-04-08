Jack White has curated a Led Zeppelin playlist for your listening pleasure

As an outspoken Zeppelin fan, it’s no surprise that Jack White’s playlist takes a deep dive into the Led Zeppelin’s mixes and live recordings. In the past, he’s described them as an “immovable force in music”.

Jack White and Royal Blood have curated Led Zeppelin playlists on the band’s ‘playlist generator’, honouring the 50 year anniversary of their landmark sophomore LP Led Zeppelin II.

The Led Zeppelin Playlist Generator allows fans to build playlists from the entire Led Zeppeplin backlog, including every studio recording, live album, and the deluxe edition. The program also allows for fans to listen to celebrity-curated playlists.

“I don’t trust anyone who doesn’t like them.”

White’s playlist includes a handful of deep cuts, with alternative renditions of Two Ones Are Won (Achilles Last Stand) and St. Tristan’s Sword. He also included live recordings from Zeppelin’s BBC Sessions.

Led Zeppelin frontman Robert Plant joined Jack White onstage at the Lollapalooza Argentina music festival in 2015 to perform Zeppelin’s The Lemon Song: a cut from Led Zeppelin II. It wasn’t the first time White had performed the song, or that he teamed up with another industry legend.

The Lemon Song also makes an appearance on his curated playlist (of course).

Led Zeppelin II was released in 1969 and is widely regarded as one of the most commercially successful albums of all time, a quintessential part of the rock music canon.