‘Cyberpunk 2077’: death threats miraculously fail to undo delay

CD Projekt Red devs have reportedly received death threats over Cyberpunk 2077′s recent 21-day delay, because of course that’ll work.

Nowadays, does anyone even care about your work if you’re not receiving a death threat or two over it? Plenty of people care about Cyberpunk 2077 – including the obligatory subset of fans with so little to fill their empty existence that they feel the need to threaten people’s lives over a three-week delay for a game.

CD Projekt Red’s senior game designer Andrzej Zawadzki was understandably frustrated when he responded via Twitter to this absurd backlash.

I want to address one thing in regards of the @CyberpunkGame delay.

I understand you’re feeling angry, disappointed and want to voice your opinion about it.

However, sending death threats to the developers is absolutely unacceptable and just wrong. We are people, just like you. — Andrzej Zawadzki (@ZawAndy) October 27, 2020

A mature and commendable response in the face of such pointless, childish vitriol. Zawadzki revealed one such threat, in which he was told that he would be burned alive and that his family would be persecuted if Cyberpunk was not released.

He described this threat as “one of the mildest messages that some of us got.”

Reports of these threats comes alongside news that the majority of rank-and-file Cyberpunk 2077 developers were not even aware that a delay was going to occur.

In a statement made to Game Informer, CD Projekt Red confirmed that it did not inform the dev team until moments before the public announcement was made, in keeping with legal regulations designed to prevent market abuse and manipulation of the company’s stock price on the Warsaw Stock Exchange.

“… the delay of the release of the biggest project under development, is, until it is made publicly available, considered price-sensitive and confidential because it could easily influence the potential decisions of investors.”

It should go without saying that sending death threats to people for any reason is unacceptable. Doubly so over something as inconsequential as a minor delay for a game – even one as highly anticipated as Cyberpunk 2077.

And to drive that point home, there’s clearly one person with the most right to be upset over this delay, and if they’re not sending death threats, nobody should be.