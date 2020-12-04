Phew: the original Darth Vader helmet has finally been returned by its thief

Darth Vader’s original helmet, as well as other original Star Wars memorabilia, has reportedly been recovered! The merchandise was stolen shortly after the death of original Vader actor, David Prowse.

Darth Vader’s original helmet was among the memorabilia stolen from Bad Robot Productions in Santa Monica, California earlier this week. However, the stolen goods have successfully been recovered – thank Christ.

TMZ reported on Monday that law enforcement had responded to a distress call from the Bad Robot building, where surveillance footage found a culprit breaking in and stealing the memorabilia.

California police reportedly arrested 38-year-old Frank Hebert after he walked out with a literal shopping cart full of Star Wars memorabilia from the film sets.

Hebert had allegedly hid the original Darth Vader and Stormtrooper helmets under a pile of Star Wars pillows – including the original helmet worn by David Prowse, who died at age 85 earlier this week.

Prowse’s death was announced by his talent agency Bowington Management, who said he had passed away after a short illness.

“It’s with great regret and heart-wrenching sadness for us and millions of fans around the world, to announce that our client Dave Prowse MBE has passed away at the age of 85,” the agency announced.

So sad to hear David Prowse has passed. He was a kind man & much more than Darth Vader. Actor-Husband-Father-Member of the Order of the British Empire-3 time British Weightlifting Champion & Safety Icon the Green Cross Code Man. He loved his fans as much as they loved him. #RIP pic.twitter.com/VbDrGu6iBz — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) November 29, 2020

Standing at two meters tall, the former bodybuilder was best known for his role as Luke Skywalker’s father in the films Star Wars, The Empire Strikes Back, and Return of the Jedi. However, Prowse’s voice was not considered a match for the sinister Vader, and the character was instead voiced by American actor, James Earl Jones.

However, despite not being the heavy breather behind the mask, fans are still reeling after hearing the sobering news.