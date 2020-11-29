David Prowse, the man who played Darth Vader in the original ‘Star Wars’ trilogy, has passed away

David Prowse, the actor who lent his towering physicality to the role of Darth Vader in the original Star Wars trilogy, has passed away at the age of 85.

David Prowse, the British actor who played Darth Vader in the original three Star Wars movies, has sadly passed away following a short illness.

Prowse’s death was confirmed to the BBC by his agent, Thomas Bowington, who described: “Though famous for playing many monsters – for myself, and all who knew Dave and worked with him, he was a hero in our lives.”

“It’s with great regret and heart-wrenching sadness for us and million of fans around the world, to announce that our client Dave Browse M.B.E. has passed away at the age of 85,” Bowington Management later tweeted.

Prowse was cast as Darth Vader due to his towering physicality, although the character was voiced by actor James Earl Jones.

Prior to Star Wars, Prowse also starred as Mr Alexander’s manservant, Julian, in Stanley Kubrick’s 1971 classic, A Clockwork Orange. It was after seeing him as Julian that George Lucas requested Prowse audition for the role of Darth Vader.

Yet of all his roles, Prowse was reportedly proudest of playing the Green Cross Code Man – a character who appeared in UK road safety campaigns aimed at children. Prowse even received an MBE for the role.

Fellow Star Wars actor Mark Hamill paid tribute to Prowse on Twitter.

“So sad to hear David Prowse has passed,” Hamill wrote. “He was a kind man & much more than Darth Vader.”

Many others have taken to Twitter to pay their respects to the late actor.

David Prowse 1935~2020

