Homeland Security officer Chris Krebs has channelled his inner-Yoda in defending democracy and refuting Trump’s voter fraud claims.

Donald Trump has fired the United States’ top cybersecurity official, Chris Krebs, after he refuted the president’s voter fraud claims – and now Krebs has fired back in hilarious fashion.

Krebs, who heads the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), was publicly fired via Twitter for refusing to lie on Trump’s behalf and state that voter fraud had taken place during the election.

Krebs’ agency released a statement last week, describing: “The November 3rd election was the most secure in American history. There is no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes, or was in any way compromised.”

Trump, who hired Krebs himself, in true fashion turned to Twitter to make the termination known, in a move that seemed extremely Sith-like.

“The recent statement by Chris Krebs on the security of the 2020 Election was highly inaccurate, in that there was massive improprieties and fraud – including dead people voting, Poll Watchers not allowed into polling locations, “glitches” in the voting machines which changed votes from Trump to Biden, late voting, and many more,” Trump tweeted.

“Therefore, effectively immediately, Chris Krebs has been terminated as Director of Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.”

…votes from Trump to Biden, late voting, and many more. Therefore, effective immediately, Chris Krebs has been terminated as Director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 18, 2020

Twitter was quick to mark the tweets with a fact check warning, which stated: “This claim about election fraud is disputed.”

It was then that Star Wars‘ very own Mark Hamill, known for fighting the Empire’s dictatorship as Luke Skywalker, came to Krebs’ defence.

“Translation: The recent statement by Chris Krebs was highly accurate, in that there were no improprieties or fraud, confirmed by all credible 2020 Election officials sworn under oath to be truthful. Therefore, he has been terminated for refusing to lie for me, you #LiarInChief,” Hamill tweeted.

Translation: The recent statement by Chris Krebs was highly accurate, in that there were no improprieties or fraud, confirmed by all credible 2020 Election officials sworn under oath to be truthful. Therefore, he has been terminated for refusing to lie for me, your #LiarInChief. pic.twitter.com/OmJGS15agK — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) November 18, 2020

A couple of hours later, channelling his inner-Yoda, Krebs hit back at Trump in response to Hamill’s tweet with a quote from Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back.

“In defending democracy, do or do not, there is no try. This is the way,” Krebs described.

While 2016 felt like The Empire Strikes Back, hopefully, 2020 onward turns out to be Return of the Jedi, with the villainous Darth Trump out of office once and for all.