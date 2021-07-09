Dave announces upcoming LP ‘We’re All Alone In This Together’, shares new single with Stormzy

Multi award-winning artist and hip hop extraordinaire Dave is back with his brand-new single, Clash, featuring fellow London rapper Stormzy.

A look into his upcoming LP We’re All Alone In This Together set for release on July 23, Clash marks Dave’s first single since taking the Brit Awards by storm, bringing home Best Album for his platinum-certified and Mercury-winning debut LP Psychodrama.

Clash undoubtedly turns a new leaf for Dave, as throbbing 808s and slack hi-hats bounce across his and Stormzy’s casual flows, marking the first-ever collaboration between two of the UK’s biggest artists.

Produced by long-time collaborator, Kyle Evans, what makes Clash even more interesting is the newfound sense of drama that continually builds throughout the track’s four minutes. Lyrically, the song is an unabashed celebration of newfound success, with Dave in his signature half-time flow, stating:

“Jordan 4s or Jordan 1s, Rolexes, got more than one/My AP cost thirty-one, millimetres 41/Stick him up with a stick-stick, he drew the shorter one/You can’t short me one, in the club with the shortest one.”

Dave stands as one of the fastest rising and most decorated artists seen in recent years. Having already won two AIM Independent Music Awards, 2019’s GQ Man of the Year Award for Breakthrough Music Act, and even becoming the first artist to win both the Mercury Prize and the Brit Award for Best Album since the Arctic Monkeys in 2007 – it’s clear that Dave is at the forefront of British musical influence.

Likewise, his most recent collaborator, Stormzy, has also carved out a name for himself as a critical darling, becoming known as a multiple Brit Award-winner, Glastonbury headliner, multi-platinum artist, and Mercury Prize nominee.

Dave will be headlining the UK’s Parklife Festival in September, giving fans the first live performance of his second studio album.

We’re All Alone in This Together arrives on July 23. While not much is know about the new record, Dave revealed in an interview with Ciaran Thapar for British GQ, that the title was inspired by something Hans Zimmer said to him over FaceTime.

We’re All Alone In This Together is out July 23 via Neighbourhood Recordings / Virgin Music Australia.