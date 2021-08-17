Turns out Dave Grohl left an Aussie tour for a father daughter dance

Dave Grohl recently revealed he left an Australian tour to fly back to the US so he wouldn’t miss a father-daughter dance.

Aww. Amid his 2015 tour in Australia, Foo Fighters guitarist Dave Grohl hatched a plan with tour manager Gus Brandt.

The jam-packed plan involved Grohl postponing the Perth stadium show to the next day, wrapping up their second last show in Adelaide and heading to the US straight after via Sydney.

After the dance, he would go back to Perth for the final concert.

He recalled to Mark Hoppus on his podcast, After School Radio that “Going to this dance, the kids didn’t even care I was there. They were like, ‘Okay, dad. Bye.’

Dave Grohl once flew overnight from Australia to Los Angeles in order to attend a daddy-daughter dance. His kids were unimpressed. https://t.co/Df17DuyAvh — Consequence (@consequence) August 13, 2021

Unfortunately, things took a turn for the worse.

He explained to Hoppus “We get on the flight back to Australia and I’m like, ‘I’m just going to drink a bottle of wine and pass out. I’m just going to sleep for 15 hours. This is going to be great… And within three or four hours, I’m like, ‘Oh my God, I felt like someone was stabbing me in the stomach.’”

Grohl had gotten food poisoning and spent the next hours glued to the bathroom stall. The flight was during the peak of the Ebola virus (remember that?)

When Grohl was handed a customs card, naturally, he started panicking.

“I’m looking at this card and it’s like, ‘Do you have any of these symptoms? Nausea, diarrhoea, fever, chills.’ And I’m just like, ‘Oh my God, they’re going to think I have Ebola…”

Grohl did not in fact have Ebola and was able to play his postponed show in Perth – returning to LA straight after a well deserved six-hour nap.