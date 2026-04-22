Dave Grohl swears by the four‑beer vocal warm‑up

The worst advice you’ll hear today.

Dave Grohl has revealed the decidedly unorthodox secret behind his bulletproof vocal cords: beer, Advil, whiskey, and more beer.

During a recent appearance on the Dish Podcast, the Foo Fighters frontman recalled a doctor’s visit eight years ago that left a specialist baffled.

After scoping Grohl’s throat, the physician marvelled at their pristine condition, asking about warm-ups or cooldowns. Grohl’s reply was pure rock and roll.

An hour before a show, he cracks a beer, pops an Advil for his aging joints, throws back a shot of whiskey, then repeats the process.

A group “band prayer” shot follows, then another beer and another shot before hitting the stage.

No vocal exercises. No tea with honey. Just booze and over-the-counter pain relief.

Astonishingly, the doctor’s advice was simple: don’t change a thing.

Fans can judge Grohl’s miraculous method for themselves this summer when Foo Fighters embark on a North American stadium tour with Queens of the Stone Age.