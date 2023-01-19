David Crosby from the Byrds and Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young has died aged 81

Legendary singer-songwriter David Crosby, founding member of the Byrds and supergroup Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young has died at the age of 81.

A representative for David Crosby confirmed the news to Variety, though a cause of death has not been revealed. While there are some reports of Crosby’s wife, Jan Dance, telling Variety that the artist died “after a long illness”, no matching account from the publication appears to exist.

Tributes have already begun to flow in for the celebrated songwriter, including from former bandmate, Graham Nash; “David was fearless in life and in music,” Nash said in a statement on social media “He leaves behind a tremendous void as far as sheer personality and talent in this world. He spoke his mind, his heart, and his passion through his beautiful music and leaves an incredible legacy. These are the things that matter most. My heart is truly with his wife, Jan, his son, Django, and all of the people he has touched in this world.”