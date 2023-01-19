David Crosby from the Byrds and Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young has died aged 81

Legendary singer-songwriter David Crosby, founding member of the Byrds and supergroup Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young has died at the age of 81.
A representative for David Crosby confirmed the news to Variety, though a cause of death has not been revealed. While there are some reports of Crosby’s wife, Jan Dance, telling Variety that the artist died “after a long illness”, no matching account from the publication appears to exist.
Tributes have already begun to flow in for the celebrated songwriter, including from former bandmate, Graham Nash; “David was fearless in life and in music,” Nash said in a statement on social media “He leaves behind a tremendous void as far as sheer personality and talent in this world. He spoke his mind, his heart, and his passion through his beautiful music and leaves an incredible legacy. These are the things that matter most. My heart is truly with his wife, Jan, his son, Django, and all of the people he has touched in this world.”
Throughout his career, Crosby was a key figure in the folk-rock and folk-influenced genres, and his contributions to music have been significant.
One of Crosby’s greatest contributions to music was his role in the formation and success of The Byrds, one of the most popular and influential bands of the 1960s. Crosby’s aptitude for exceptional songwriting and harmonies played a major role in the band’s success and influence. He also played a key role in the formation of the supergroup Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, which was hugely successful and influential in the late 1960s and early 1970s.
Crosby is survived by his wife Jan Dance, and his children James, Erika and Donovan.
The world has lost yet another ethereal fixture of the ‘60s peace and love movement; a legend within his own right, and every group he was a part of. Coming up in the same era as The Doors, David Crosby had the voice and song writing abilities that made him completely unique… pic.twitter.com/Rl9AFDEe7z
I don’t know what to say other than I’m heartbroken to hear about David Crosby. David was an unbelievable talent – such a great singer and songwriter. And a wonderful person. I just am at a loss for words. Love & Mercy to David’s family and friends. Love, Brian pic.twitter.com/Hjht7LeGiv
