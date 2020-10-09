David Lee Roth and more pay tribute to the late Eddie Van Halen

Tributes are pouring from around the globe for the late Eddie Van Halen. David Lee Roth, Metallica, Brain May, and countless others have paid their respects to the rock legend.

Days on from the devastating passing of music legend Eddie Van Halen, the rock and guitar worlds have come together to pay tribute to the late musician. Remembered for his immeasurable contribution to ’80s rock ‘n’ roll and innovative technique, the Van Halen founding member sadly passed away on Tuesday (October 6th) after a long battle with throat cancer. “What a long, great trip it’s been,” bandmate David Lee Roth wrote.

Metallica, Quincy Jones, Rage Against the Machine’s Tom Morello, Queen’s Brian May, AC/DC’s Angus Young, and countless more have paid their respects to the guitarist, citing him as a key influence in their music.

Renowned for his innovative and aerobic guitar solos, Eddie Van Halen helped characterise the resurgence of rock in the late ’70s, going on to define the ’80s sound. His technique and skill has since inspired countless guitarists around the globe.

“It’s completely tragic that we have lost him,” the Who’s Pete Townshend recalled in an interview with Rolling Stone. “He was not just an innovative and stylish player with great taste, he was also a laidback virtuoso showman who just blew us all away every time. Every shredder today has lost their Master Teacher and Guide.”

What a Long Great Trip It’s Been.. pic.twitter.com/M5pmkVi7hW — David Lee Roth (@DavidLeeRoth) October 7, 2020

Van Halen’s bandmates David Lee Roth, Sammy Hagar, and Michael Anthony have paid their respects also, with Hagar stating that he was “heartbroken and speechless” at the news.

“Eddie was a one of a kind guitarist and human being,” the Eagles’ Joe Walsh remembered. “He was a master at his craft, a peer I was in awe of and a friend I loved.”

Read more heartfelt tributes below: