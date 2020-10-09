David Lee Roth and more pay tribute to the late Eddie Van Halen

Tributes are pouring from around the globe for the late Eddie Van Halen. David Lee Roth, Metallica, Brain May, and countless others have paid their respects to the rock legend.
Days on from the devastating passing of music legend Eddie Van Halen, the rock and guitar worlds have come together to pay tribute to the late musician. Remembered for his immeasurable contribution to ’80s rock ‘n’ roll and innovative technique, the Van Halen founding member sadly passed away on Tuesday (October 6th) after a long battle with throat cancer. “What a long, great trip it’s been,” bandmate David Lee Roth wrote.
Metallica, Quincy Jones, Rage Against the Machine’s Tom Morello, Queen’s Brian May, AC/DC’s Angus Young, and countless more have paid their respects to the guitarist, citing him as a key influence in their music.
Renowned for his innovative and aerobic guitar solos, Eddie Van Halen helped characterise the resurgence of rock in the late ’70s, going on to define the ’80s sound. His technique and skill has since inspired countless guitarists around the globe.
“It’s completely tragic that we have lost him,” the Who’s Pete Townshend recalled in an interview with Rolling Stone. “He was not just an innovative and stylish player with great taste, he was also a laidback virtuoso showman who just blew us all away every time. Every shredder today has lost their Master Teacher and Guide.”
Van Halen’s bandmates David Lee Roth, Sammy Hagar, and Michael Anthony have paid their respects also, with Hagar stating that he was “heartbroken and speechless” at the news.
“Eddie was a one of a kind guitarist and human being,” the Eagles’ Joe Walsh remembered. “He was a master at his craft, a peer I was in awe of and a friend I loved.”
We are enormously saddened to hear about the untimely passing of Eddie Van Halen. We considered him an inspiration, an idol, and after spending a summer together on the road in ’88, a friend. Sending love to Alex, @wolfvanhalen, and everyone in the greater VH family. #LightUpTheSky ❤️🤍🖤 📸 @rosshalfin
RIP to the GREAT @eddievanhalen. Even though it took a couple calls to convince U it was actually me on the phone :) U killed it on Thriller, & your classic 🎸solo on Beat It will never be matched. I’ll always smile when I think of our time working together. Eternal ❤️ & props.
Completely gutted to hear the sad news. This wonderful man was way too young to be taken. What a talent – what a legacy – probably the most original and dazzling rock guitarist in History. I think of him as a boy – an innocent prodigy – always full of joy, always modest – and those truly magical fingers opened a door to a new kind of playing. I treasure the moments we shared. His passing leaves a giant hole in my heart. RIP Ed Van Halen. Bri