Everything we know about the new David Lynch series ‘Wisteria’

by Claudia Schmidt

Photo: Pari Dukovic

The king of surreal, David Lynch, has reportedly signed up for a new Netflix project with the working title Wisteria. 

Following on from the success of his 2017 Twin Peaks reboot (and his no-less-iconic 2020 weather reports), news has broken of an upcoming Netflix series from the one and only David Lynch.

Eagle-eyed sleuths uncovered the news in the latest issue of Production Weeklywhich lists an ‘Untitled David Lynch Project (Working Title: Wisteria)’ due to start shooting in May 2021.

Photo: Pari Dukovic

According to fan site Welcome To Twin Peaks, some of the series is scheduled to be filmed at Calvert Studios in Los Angeles, where parts of Twin Peaks: The Return were shot. David Lynch is set to write and direct Wisteria, whilst Sabrina S. Sutherland is on board as producer.

Rumours about a new David Lynch project have been swirling ever since the director was spotted in Netflix’s lobby back in 2018.

In February of this year, a Reddit user who claimed to have “inside info” name-dropped the Wisteria project and alluded to it having an $85 million budget, assuming the format of either 25 one-hour long episodes or even 13 “mini movies”. According to the source, the project is set for 200 shooting days, likely entailing a 2022 release.

Apparently, a casting call for the “lead of the new David Lynch film” was also spotted on Recapped.com earlier this year, seeking out a dark-haired actress in her mid-to-late 20s (later changed to 30s) of whom “tasteful nudity” was required.

We eagerly await more information.

