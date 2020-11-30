Everything we know about the new David Lynch series ‘Wisteria’

The king of surreal, David Lynch, has reportedly signed up for a new Netflix project with the working title Wisteria.

Following on from the success of his 2017 Twin Peaks reboot (and his no-less-iconic 2020 weather reports), news has broken of an upcoming Netflix series from the one and only David Lynch.

Eagle-eyed sleuths uncovered the news in the latest issue of Production Weekly, which lists an ‘Untitled David Lynch Project (Working Title: Wisteria)’ due to start shooting in May 2021.

According to fan site Welcome To Twin Peaks, some of the series is scheduled to be filmed at Calvert Studios in Los Angeles, where parts of Twin Peaks: The Return were shot. David Lynch is set to write and direct Wisteria, whilst Sabrina S. Sutherland is on board as producer.

The untitled #DavidLynch project (working title ‘Wisteria’) made it into the latest issue of Production Weekly… 🤔 https://t.co/glyKRWhTBV pic.twitter.com/ReDuBo6mHH — Aaron Cohen (@ImoveCar) November 27, 2020

Rumours about a new David Lynch project have been swirling ever since the director was spotted in Netflix’s lobby back in 2018.

In February of this year, a Reddit user who claimed to have “inside info” name-dropped the Wisteria project and alluded to it having an $85 million budget, assuming the format of either 25 one-hour long episodes or even 13 “mini movies”. According to the source, the project is set for 200 shooting days, likely entailing a 2022 release.

Can't a man privately grab a coffee in the @Netflix lobby? Not if that man is David Lynch. Shot by @mtatulli last Monday. #DavidLynch pic.twitter.com/XodxbJlZGk — Twin Peaks³⁰ (@ThatsOurWaldo) June 28, 2018

Apparently, a casting call for the “lead of the new David Lynch film” was also spotted on Recapped.com earlier this year, seeking out a dark-haired actress in her mid-to-late 20s (later changed to 30s) of whom “tasteful nudity” was required.

We eagerly await more information.