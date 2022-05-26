Depeche Mode founder and keyboardist Andy Fletcher has died

Founding member and keyboardist of Depeche Mode, Andy Fletcher has passed away at age 60 as confirmed by the band.

Depeche Mode announced the unfortunate passing of band member Andy Fletcher on Twitter.

The band said they were “shocked and filled with overwhelming sadness with the untimely passing of our dear friend, family member, and bandmate”.

The statement went on to say: “Fletch had a true heart of gold and was always there when you needed support, a lively conversation, a good laugh or a cold pint.”

Depeche Mode was famous for its dark electronic sound with hits like Just Can’t Get Enough and Personal Jesus.

Fetcher’s cause of death has not yet been confirmed.

More to come.