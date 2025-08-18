I believe few people tapped into the Wollongong scene would disagree that Dicey Riley’s remains one of the number one spots to see music on a Saturday night.

Hosting huge nights of music from Wollongong, to the broader Australian, to the even broader international artists!



Dicey’s Saturdays are hosted by Yours and Owls, the biggest booker in Wollongong, and these nights can get hectic.

There’s more of a punk vibe at a lot of these events, but indie and pop artists get their fair share of the limelight, too.

The venue packs out no matter who’s playing, though, with many keen to just have a drink and enjoy some live music from some of the best artists there are at the moment every Saturday night.

Dicey Riley’s

329-333 Crown Street, Wollongong