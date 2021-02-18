DiGiCo has unveiled the Quantum 225 live audio console

Realising the need for more versatile high-end consoles for live sound, DiGiCo has answered the call with the Quantum 225.

DiGiCo is renowned creators of industry-standard tools in the live sound industry, with products like the SD5, SD7 & SD9, and have had their brand flown around the world on tours since 2002. Last year saw the introduction of the Quantum 338, but as we have all experienced the dreadful events that 2020 brought, it was time to rethink size, power, and value for money with the Quantum 225.

As the live touring industry came to its knees, many event production companies began to rely heavily on installs, live streams, broadcasts, and other means to cater to their client’s needs to keep themselves in business. Owning consoles that have only ever seen production tours and highways, and plugging them into environments they were ill-suited for allowed challenges to rise.

The Quantum 225 sports the usual MADI connectivity with optional Optocore connectivity, new options have arisen with the need to be able to drop into a Dante network, and the world of audio over IP with the new DQ-Rack, also available in the MADI option as the MQ-Rack.

UBMADI coming built into their consoles is fast becoming normal, with the power to plug your laptop in and have 48 channels of playback and record. Fast-growing tech like two DiGiCo Multichannel Interface (DMI) Card slots, to expand your I/O by up to 64 each, with Dante, Waves connectivity, or a multi-mic-mixer module.

The Quantum 225 brings 72 input channels to the table, 36 aux/subgroups, mustard, and FPGA processing options. Local I/O featuring 8 mic/line-ins, 8 line outputs, as well as 4 AES in/out as well as 4 MADI ports. Unique to the Quantum 225 is the multi-purpose workspace to the side of the screen, along with its custom-designed mounting bracket this space can be used to house an additional channel or overview screen, or space to place a laptop or notes.

For more information and specs, check out the video below, or head to DiGiCo.