Nintendo Direct: a play-by-play of today’s biggest announcements

Nintendo Direct 2021 was just smashed out of the park! If you couldn’t make it, then as it happened, here it was.

Nintendo Direct just happened. It’s a seasonal drop by Nintendo of all the info they want you to know for games that’ll be upcoming in the near future. This year’s was a little different, but the core was the same, as we bore witness to 30 drops of info about games we love, and games we don’t love, yet.

At its peak, about 1,389,000 people were watching concurrently. No small number! Catch up on all the games announced, all the trailers shown, and more, below.

Super Smash Bros Ultimate x Xenoblade Chronicles 2

In exciting for fans of both games, Pyra and Mythra from Xenoblade Chronicles 2 are joining the Super Smash Bros roster. Northern English dubs of Anime-esque characters are never not weird.

Release date: March 2021

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

Fall Guys has a Switch-specific ad. It all looks very excellent – this game was always built for the Nintendo art style, and will feel very at home on their console.

Release date: Summer 2021

Outer Wilds

Outer Wilds is dropping for the Switch. A complete port for Nintendo has been announced, but unfortunately no specific date.

Release date: 2021

Famicom Detective Club

Famicom Detective Club has two games releasing for the Switch, marking the first time North America will get a localised version of these Japanese cult classics. Solve murders, before getting murdered.

Release date: May 14, 2021

Samurai Warriors 5

Japanese Dynasty Warriors is coming to the Switch. Great for fans of the style.

Release date: Summer 2021

Legend of Mana

The iconic Legend of Mana is being remastered for Switch with new music arrangements, the ability to off enemy fights, and a mini game called Ring Ring land.

Release date: June 24, 2021

Monster Hunter Rise

Monster Hunter Rise looks excellent, and definitely looks like it’ll pull some newbies into the experience. There’s also going to be a tie in with a new console release and controller.

Release date: March 26, 2021

Mario Golf Super Smash

Mario Golf is being updated for the next-gen. It’ll include of our familiar mushroom kingdom friends, just a little bit tidier. The big takeaways here are that Joycons can be used like Wii remotes. Golf at home!

Another huge announcement with is Speed Golf, a mix of Mario Kart, Mario Golf, and Mario Party, and the final addition is Story Mode. Yes.

Release date: June 25, 2021

Tales From the Borderlands

Everyone’s favourite choice-driven narrative adventure Tales from the Borderlands is being dropped for the Switch.

Release date: March 24, 2021

Capcom Arcade Stadium

Play emulations of the arcade games you’ve always loved. Just on your Switch. Local co-op will work, so get the couch ready as it releases today.

Release date: 18 Feb, 2021

Rebel Without a Pulse

Control a horde of zombies. Fight against the humans. This city ain’t no match for a dead man is the catchy slogan – we love the idea behind it.

Release date: March 16, 2021

No More Heroes 3

This is the most insane-looking game I’ve seen in a minute.

You play Travis Takedown, a fighting champion. The fights are broken up by doing chores to pay for entry fees to get into fights against huge aliens. You fight them with your katana and death glove.

Release date: August 27, 2021

Neon White

In Neon White hunt demons throughout heaven. It looks ridiculous. Use special cards to crush them and abilities to expel them.

Release date: Winter 2021

DC Super Hero Girls: Teen Power

Dabble between school and super heroes. This game looked like it had interesting potential, but it fell into a weird trap that games with male development teams tend to get into when trying to make ‘games for girls’.

Why do developers think girls love shopping, selfies, and social media? All of that is accessible in the real world, so why can’t the teen super heroes just be outright badasses?

Release date: June 4, 2021

Plants vs Zombies: Battle for Neighborville

Be prepared to kick some grass as this Plants vs Zombies FPS hits the Switch.

Release date: June 19, 2021

Miitopia

One of the wilder drops to come out of Nintendo Direct is Miitopia, a Mii-based RPG. Put yourself right into the action as hero or villain and get on your adventure. Placing your friends as in-game enemies is a genius touch.

Release date: May 21, 2021

Super Mario 35 x Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Super Mario themed items are coming to Animal Crossing: New Horizons. As well as cosmetics, you can get two fast travel warp pipes, and dress as anyone from the Mushroom Kingdom.

Needless to say, the chat went off here.

This will come as a free update Feb 25th and from March 1st, the items will be available to buy in-game

Project Triangle Strategy (Working title)

One of the best looking games to come out of Nintendo Direct this year – definitely the best with the worst title. An evolution of Final Fantasy Advance Tactics, Project Triangle Strategy is a dope looking tactical RPG. You control members of a kingdom involved in the Saltiron war.

There are deep choices to be made through the swaying of votes for the scales of justice. This game looks incredibly interesting while giving away very little. There’s a demo live on the Nintendo eStore right now, so it’ll have to hold you over for the rest of the year.

Release date: 2022

Star Wars Hunters

A free-to-play multiplayer FPS. We don’t know too much more, but this has all the makings of an excellent little game.

Release date: 2021

Knockout City

The ad for this game shows other characters using Knock Out City to wind down – a cute idea for sure! Gameplay wise, it looks like a three-person, team-based competitive dodgeball game.

Release date: May 21, 2021

World’s End Club

An underwater death game called the Game of Fate, then snap to everyone in the world having vanished. If you’re asking “what the hell?”, don’t worry. Same.

There’s also huge monster fights. I don’t know what this game is, and I’ve seen the ad thrice.

Release date: May 28, 2021

Hades

Hades will be getting a physical release for Switch. There’ll be extras to entice you, including a PC download code for the soundtrack and a 32-page art book from the game’s art team.

Release date: March 19, 2021

Ninja Gaiden

Ninja Gaiden 1, 2, and 3 are being released as a single pack collection for the Switch. Not much else to say!

Release date: June 10, 2021

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity is getting an expansion. You’ll find new weapons, an expanded roster and a whole heap more.

A purchase bonus featuring a weapon and costume for Link drops on May 28, 2021, followed by Wave 1 of content in June then Wave 2 in November.

Bravely Default 2

Bravely Default II is a turn-based RPG which came out with a new trailer at the tail end of today’s presentations. We’ll link to the trailer below.

Release date: Feb 26, 2021

Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection

Ghosts ‘n Goblins is getting brought back to life for the Switch, featuring a new art style as well as local co-op options, with three ghosts as playable support characters.

Release date: Feb 25, 2021

SaGa Frontier Remastered

Bringing SaGa Frontier back, we have a glorious remaster of the old school game.

Release date: April 15, 2021

Apex Legends for Switch

Finally, we can expect full cross-platform goodness with the Switch, joining everyone else for some Apex Legends. A couple of switch specific cosmetics can be expected with purchase.

Release date: March 9, 2021

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword

Firstly, Eiji Aonuma issued an apology for not having anything to show for Breath of the Wild’s much-anticipated sequel. Lightening the blow, he announced that Skyward Sword is getting a Switch release in glorious HD.

Most excitingly, replicating the Wii controls, the joy-cons will be your sword and shield. This is a super interesting take on sword fighting – keen to see how it plays out!

Release date: July 16, 2021

Splatoon 3

Clearly, this is what much of the chat was hanging out for in this year’s first Nintendo Direct; Splatoon 3 finally has an announcement trailer. It’s going to be a while away, but at least there’s an idea of what to expect now.

Release date: 2022