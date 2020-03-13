Events giant Live Nation to postpone touring amidst coronavirus concerns

After rising global health concerns regarding the coronavirus, Live Nation is advising current touring shows to prepare to pack down. All US shows and some international shows will be affected.

Live Nation is likely following the actions of other mass gatherings such as Coachella and Download Festival Australia in their decision to postpone shows.

Live Nation are preparing to pack down all currently touring shows as coronavirus concerns rise around the world.

Rolling Stone announced that Live Nation touring companies and their booking agencies have made the decision to “collectively recommend large scale events through the end of March be postponed.” Company officials are also instructing their employees to work from home. Most offices in the Beverly Hills headquarters will be closed until next month.

The scheduled shows over the next few days will go ahead as planned. Arena shows scheduled for late March will be postponed in an effort to reduce the risk of the virus spreading any further.

An executive revealed that March is generally a slow month for shows, and that officials will be re-evaluating the situation in early April. Billie Eilish, Cher, Kiss, and Tame Impala are among the artists affected by the decision.

Other upcoming concerts have also be affected by rising global health concerns. These include Download Festival Australia, featuring My Chemical Romance, which announced its cancellation this morning.

In some against-the-grain good news, Glastonbury has powered ahead today and announced an absolutely massive 2020 lineup. Check that out here.