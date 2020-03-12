Glastonbury powers ahead, reveals huge 2020 lineup

In some good news amongst the increasing deluge of coronavirus-related cancellations, Glastonbury has just dropped its 2020 lineup – and it’s legit massive.
With Kendrick Lamar, Paul McCartney, Taylor Swift, and Diana Ross set to headline the 50th-anniversary iteration, the festival is jampacked with many more incredible acts. Check it out below.
Whilst many festivals are announcing cancellations due to coronavirus, Glastonbury is powering ahead with its 50th anniversary 2020 edition.
Joining headliners will be the likes of Lana Del Rey, FKA twigs, Robyn, Thom Yorke, Ed O’Brien (as EOB), The Jesus and Mary Chain, Angel Olsen, The Avalanches, Caribou and many, many more.
Despite cancellations from the likes of SXSW, Coachella, Dark Mofo, Download Festival and many more due to the current volatile climate of coronavirus, the festival has decided to go ahead with its 2020 edition.
“No one has a crystal ball to see exactly where we will all be 15 weeks from now, but we are keeping our fingers firmly crossed that it will be here at Worthy Farm for the greatest show on Earth,” festival organizer Emily Eavis described in a statement.
Incidentally, 52% of the lineup currently features female or female-identifying artists. Eavis alluded to the decision last year when she said the lineup would be “as close to” a 50/50 gender split as possible, also telling NME earlier this year that she was “really passionate” about achieving a balanced lineup.
The festival is set to take place between the 24th and the 28th of June at Worthy Farm, Somerset, in England, with more acts still to be announced. Head to the website for more information.
Glastonbury 2020 Lineup
Kendrick Lamar
Paul McCartney
Taylor Swift
Diana Ross
Aitch
AJ Tracey
Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals
Angel Olsen
Anna Calvi
The Avalanches
Banks
Baxter Dury
Beabadoobee
The Big Moon
Big Thief
Black Uhuru
Blossoms
Brittany Howard
Burna Boy
Cage The Elephant
Camila Cabello
Candi Staton
Caribou
Cate Le Bon
Celeste
Charli XCX
Clairo
Confidence Man
Crowded House
Danny Brown
Declan McKenna
Dizzee Rascal
Dua Lipa
EarthGang
EOB
Editors
Elbow
Fatboy Slim
FKA twigs
Fontaines D.C.
Gilberto Gil & Family
Glass Animals
Goldfrapp
Greentea Peng
Groove Armada
Haim
Happy Mondays
Herbie Hancock
Imelda May
The Isley Brothers
JARV IS…
Jehnny Beth
The Jesus and Mary Chain
Kacey Musgraves
Kano
Kelis
Khruangbin
KOKOKO!
La Roux
Lana Del Rey
Laura Marling
Lianne La Havas
The Lightning Seeds
London Grammar
Mabel
Manic Street Preachers
Metronomy
Nadine Shah
Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds
Nubya Garcia
The Orielles
Pet Shop Boys
Phoebe Bridgers
Primal Scream
Richard Dawson
Robyn
Rufus Wainwright
Sam Fender
Sampa The Great
Seun Kuti
Sinead O’Connor
Skunk Anansie
Snarky Puppy
Soccer Mommy
The Specials
Squid
The Staves
Supergrass
Suzanne Vega
Thom Yorke Tomorrow’s Modern Boxes
Thundercat
Tinariwen
TLC
Tom Misch & Yussef Dayes
Tones And I