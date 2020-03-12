Glastonbury powers ahead, reveals huge 2020 lineup

In some good news amongst the increasing deluge of coronavirus-related cancellations, Glastonbury has just dropped its 2020 lineup – and it’s legit massive.

With Kendrick Lamar, Paul McCartney, Taylor Swift, and Diana Ross set to headline the 50th-anniversary iteration, the festival is jampacked with many more incredible acts. Check it out below.

Whilst many festivals are announcing cancellations due to coronavirus, Glastonbury is powering ahead with its 50th anniversary 2020 edition.

Joining headliners will be the likes of Lana Del Rey, FKA twigs, Robyn, Thom Yorke, Ed O’Brien (as EOB), The Jesus and Mary Chain, Angel Olsen, The Avalanches, Caribou and many, many more.

Despite cancellations from the likes of SXSW, Coachella, Dark Mofo, Download Festival and many more due to the current volatile climate of coronavirus, the festival has decided to go ahead with its 2020 edition.

“No one has a crystal ball to see exactly where we will all be 15 weeks from now, but we are keeping our fingers firmly crossed that it will be here at Worthy Farm for the greatest show on Earth,” festival organizer Emily Eavis described in a statement.

Incidentally, 52% of the lineup currently features female or female-identifying artists. Eavis alluded to the decision last year when she said the lineup would be “as close to” a 50/50 gender split as possible, also telling NME earlier this year that she was “really passionate” about achieving a balanced lineup.

The festival is set to take place between the 24th and the 28th of June at Worthy Farm, Somerset, in England, with more acts still to be announced. Head to the website for more information.

Glastonbury 2020 Lineup

Kendrick Lamar

Paul McCartney

Taylor Swift

Diana Ross

Aitch

AJ Tracey

Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals

Angel Olsen

Anna Calvi

The Avalanches

Banks

Baxter Dury

Beabadoobee

The Big Moon

Big Thief

Black Uhuru

Blossoms

Brittany Howard

Burna Boy

Cage The Elephant

Camila Cabello

Candi Staton

Caribou

Cate Le Bon

Celeste

Charli XCX

Clairo

Confidence Man

Crowded House

Danny Brown

Declan McKenna

Dizzee Rascal

Dua Lipa

EarthGang

EOB

Editors

Elbow

Fatboy Slim

FKA twigs

Fontaines D.C.

Gilberto Gil & Family

Glass Animals

Goldfrapp

Greentea Peng

Groove Armada

Haim

Happy Mondays

Herbie Hancock

Imelda May

The Isley Brothers

JARV IS…

Jehnny Beth

The Jesus and Mary Chain

Kacey Musgraves

Kano

Kelis

Khruangbin

KOKOKO!

La Roux

Lana Del Rey

Laura Marling

Lianne La Havas

The Lightning Seeds

London Grammar

Mabel

Manic Street Preachers

Metronomy

Nadine Shah

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds

Nubya Garcia

The Orielles

Pet Shop Boys

Phoebe Bridgers

Primal Scream

Richard Dawson

Robyn

Rufus Wainwright

Sam Fender

Sampa The Great

Seun Kuti

Sinead O’Connor

Skunk Anansie

Snarky Puppy

Soccer Mommy

The Specials

Squid

The Staves

Supergrass

Suzanne Vega

Thom Yorke Tomorrow’s Modern Boxes

Thundercat

Tinariwen

TLC

Tom Misch & Yussef Dayes

Tones And I