Watch Cool Sounds perform ‘Around And Down’ Live at Enmore

Melbourne’s Cool Sounds were the latest to hit the Live at Enmore studio. The band delivered their sparse take on indie pop, laced with deep grooves and hooky guitars, in their performance of Around And Down.

The single comes off the album More to Enjoy, released in September 2019. The Melbourne act is coming back to Sydney in April to play at the Bad Friday Weekender alongside Pond, Mildlife, Spacey Jane and more.

On the back of groovy bass and drum grooves sat the bed of retro-toned organ. The sparse vocal phrases of Dainis Lacey were interspersed with the track’s centrepiece – a slick and funky dual-guitar hook that is impossible to forget.

Check out the performance below:

Around and Down appears on the album More to Enjoy. Head over to Bandcamp to pick up a copy.