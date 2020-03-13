PREMIERE: The Tints deliver indie-rock euphoria on ‘Devil Dance’

The Tints make a kind of music that’s immediately enamouring. In a relatively short amount of time, the East Sydney-based band have developed a sound that feels equal parts grounded and far-reaching; it’s rooted in indie-rock, but stretches into far more exciting sonic territories.

With the release of their new single Devil Dance (the second taste of an impending debut EP), the band continue to establish their penchant for crafting truly endearing gems of sound. If you’re not already across this band, we strongly recommend you change that.

On their new single Devil Dance, East Sydney based outfit The Tints deliver a bright slice of indie brilliance that’s guaranteed to get you moving.

All throughout the new single, The Tints—made up of Lachie Pringle, Charles Cosgrove, Ben Baker, Maya Downes—glide through a hypnotic concoction of pop and alt-rock, delivering a sound that feels simultaneously familiar and fresh. With bright instrumentation and deeply addictive vocal hooks, Devil Dance is the kind of track that seeps into your hips and leaves you no choice but to groove.

Across its near-four-minute run-time, the track builds into something uniquely anthemic. While the band never go over the top with production, the song still feels massive; it lifts you out of your seat into a state of indie euphoria.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

These are still relatively early days for this Sydney band, but judging by the quality of everything we’ve heard so far, I think we can safely expect plenty more great tunes.

In the meantime, do yourself a favour and listen to the new single above.