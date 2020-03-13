Check out the official trailer for Spike Jonze’s Beastie Boys documentary

Spike Jonze’s new Beastie Boys documentary is set to appear in IMAX theatres this coming April, with a digital release following later in the month.

The documentary is set to follow the story of “three friends who inspired each other and the world,” featuring archival film as well as modern footage of band members Mike Diamond and Adam Horovitz reflecting on their 40-year-friendship.

“I owe Beastie Boys a lot,” Jonze has said in relation to the documentary. “One time, they pulled me out of a burning ship, and another time they helped me cheat on my college exam… so, it was a real privilege to get to reunite with them and help them tell their story.”

Next week, Jonze is also releasing a photo book of the band, featuring shots of them throughout their career. Head over to Rizzoli for more information.

Beastie Boys Story will be out on April 2nd, with a digital release coming on the April 24 via Apple TV.

Check out the official trailer below.