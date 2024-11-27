Raindrop dropped into Sounds Easy to give us a sneak peek of ‘Breath’ – and it’s all about those synths

Raindrop takes his obsession with Synths and Drum Machines to the next level, dropping a special preview of ‘Breath’ using only gear from Sounds Easy

Sydney Based artist and producer, Raindrop aka Miles Devine, swung by Sounds Easy to give us a little preview of what’s to come with an unreleased track titled ‘Breath,’ which will feature on the upcoming Raindrop album, due early next year.

With a clear penchant for synthesizers and drum machines, Miles built the track from the ground up using a mix of familiar and fresh instruments, and had a blast selecting his go-to keyboards, alongside some that had never crossed his path before—catching his attention with their unique sounds.

Watch as ‘Breath’ comes to life, using a sample straight off an iconic 808, which he then manipulated using an AKAI MPC Key 61. Layer by layer, the track slowly builds through MIDI, adding depth and complexity. The next key player is the Mini Moog Model D, delivering an earth-shaking bass that sets the tone. Then, there’s the Moog Muse—a beast of a synth that Miles can’t resist plugging in, especially for those rich, immersive pads that really bring a track to life.

Miles also got his hands on a new Melbourne Instruments “Delia” Synth, fresh off the production line. This instrument’s mechanical knobs and sleek design caught his eye, delivering a fresh, modern vibe he’s never encountered before. The result? Some seriously unique sounds that you’ll be hearing more of in the upcoming album.

To top it off, Lewitt mic utilises Aura Technology mimics “Autofocus for Your Voice,” to record the vocal tracks, ensuring pristine clarity and that extra bit of magic that makes all the difference.

Check out the video above, and let the silky synths and true magic of Raindrop take you away.

All products available at Sounds Easy www.soundeasy.com.au or visit in store at 23 Cleg Street, Artarmon.

