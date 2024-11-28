Society of Beggars Find Light in the Darkness with Levitator

Society of Beggars’ latest album, Levitator, is a powerful addition to their dark, brooding alt-rock discography.

Hailing from Naarm/Melbourne, Australia, the band—brothers Yianni and Dimitrios Michalopoulos (vocals and guitar), Tom “Dibi” Di Biase (drums), and Zoë Alexa (bass)—delivers a record steeped in grief, love, and raw emotional intensity.

Described as a fusion of Soundgarden’s haunting riffs and Metallica’s unapologetic power, Society of Beggars’ sound not only matches these legends but carves its own niche in Melbourne’s vibrant rock scene.

On Levitator, the band channels personal tragedy—the loss of Yianni and Dimitrios’ father—into a ten-track journey brimming with jagged guitar riffs, moody melodies, and soul-baring lyrics.

“When you’re feeling that manic energy that comes with grief, it can be all-consuming,” Yianni shared. “Our drummer Dibi and bassist Zoë Alexa’s friendship and musical connection provided the foundation we needed to create.”

The title track, ‘Levitator,’ opens the album like an alt-rock lullaby, pairing sultry vocals with driving beats to set the tone for the record’s emotional depth. From there, ‘Well of Wishes’ stands out as a gritty anthem of perseverance, with Yianni describing it as a “tattered, scratched badge of honour” that celebrates the band’s devotion to rock.

Tracks like ‘Mood Rings’ and ‘God Mode’ deliver heavy, layered soundscapes—where Nirvana-esque energy collides with rugged piano melodies and searing guitars. Meanwhile, ‘Under Strange, Strange Skies’ evokes the reckless freedom of a ‘90s coming-of-age soundtrack, balancing nostalgia with modern grunge vibes.

One of the album’s most compelling moments comes on ‘All the Houses Have Their Lights On.’ Slower and more introspective, it captures the fragile beauty of grief with stripped-back instrumentation and aching vocals. Similarly, ‘Lick’ is a standout ballad, its poetic lyrics and soaring guitars stirring a bittersweet sense of introspection.

Closing the album is ‘Hummingbirds,’ an upbeat yet emotionally charged track that embodies the band’s primal rock roots. Its lyrics—“We’re two broken mirrors waiting to let in the sunlight and the rain”—encapsulate Levitator’s central theme of finding light amidst darkness.

With its raw vulnerability, emotionally resonant lyrics, and thunderous grooves, Levitator marks a turning point for Society of Beggars.

The band’s authenticity and bold sound make them a force to be reckoned with in today’s alt-rock landscape.

If you’re a fan of rock that hits both the heart and the gut, this is an album you won’t want to miss.