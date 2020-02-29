Bad Friday’s full 2020 lineup has us feeling all kinds of good

Bad Friday’s full 2020 lineup has us feeling very, very, very good.
The annual Marrickville street party has released the second round of acts set to hit the festival, a set of names which certainly don’t disappoint. This comes after the festival announced it’d be expanding to a two-dayer this year, taking place over the Easter long weekend on April 10th and 11th.
Bad Friday’s full lineup has us feeling good with artists such as Late Nite Tuff Guy, Bad//Dreems, and Groove City joining the mix.
The second lineup drop includes Late Nite Tuff Guy, Groove City, Clypso, Private Function, The Goods, and heaps more. This bolsters headliners such as POND, Holy Holy, Cosmo’s Midnight, and Winston Surfshirt.
With first release tickets sold out and a mix of genres covered by the full lineup, there seems to be something for everyone – no matter your music taste. With the inner west festival set to run over the 10th-11th of April 2020, it’s coming up quick. You can grab second release tickets here and sit tight for what is looking to be a big weekend of incredible talent.
Check out Bad Friday’s 2020 lineup in full below.
Friday
Pond
Holy Holy
Twin Peaks
Bad//Dreems
Spacey Jane
Hayley Mary
Private Function
The Pinheads
Shady Nasty
Teen Jesus And The Jean Teasers
50/50s
Caitlin Harnett & The Pony Boys
Joseph Liddy & The Skeleton Horse
The Melodrones
Saturday
Cosmo’s Midnight
Winston Surfshirt
Late Nite Tuff Guy
Mildlife
30/70
Groove City
Clypso
Stevan
Cool Sounds
Slim Set
The Goods
A.Girl
Lola Scott
Planet Vegeta
Bad Friday
April 10-11, 2020
Railway Parade, Marrickville
Tickets