Bad Friday’s full 2020 lineup has us feeling all kinds of good

Bad Friday’s full 2020 lineup has us feeling very, very, very good.

The annual Marrickville street party has released the second round of acts set to hit the festival, a set of names which certainly don’t disappoint. This comes after the festival announced it’d be expanding to a two-dayer this year, taking place over the Easter long weekend on April 10th and 11th.

Bad Friday’s full lineup has us feeling good with artists such as Late Nite Tuff Guy, Bad//Dreems, and Groove City joining the mix.

The second lineup drop includes Late Nite Tuff Guy, Groove City, Clypso, Private Function, The Goods, and heaps more. This bolsters headliners such as POND, Holy Holy, Cosmo’s Midnight, and Winston Surfshirt.

With first release tickets sold out and a mix of genres covered by the full lineup, there seems to be something for everyone – no matter your music taste. With the inner west festival set to run over the 10th-11th of April 2020, it’s coming up quick. You can grab second release tickets here and sit tight for what is looking to be a big weekend of incredible talent.

Check out Bad Friday’s 2020 lineup in full below.

Friday

Pond

Holy Holy

Twin Peaks

Bad//Dreems

Spacey Jane

Hayley Mary

Private Function

The Pinheads

Shady Nasty

Teen Jesus And The Jean Teasers

50/50s

Caitlin Harnett & The Pony Boys

Joseph Liddy & The Skeleton Horse

The Melodrones

Saturday

Cosmo’s Midnight

Winston Surfshirt

Late Nite Tuff Guy

Mildlife

30/70

Groove City

Clypso

Stevan

Cool Sounds

Slim Set

The Goods

A.Girl

Lola Scott

Planet Vegeta

Bad Friday

April 10-11, 2020

Railway Parade, Marrickville

Tickets