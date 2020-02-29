A quick and dirty guide to Sydney’s 2020 Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras

It is that time of the year again where rainbow, glitter and Kylie Minogue are shared loud and proud in a celebration of love. The Sydney Mardi Gras is upon us and it is looking to be nothing less than fabulous once again, with a whole list of parties and events erupting across the city.

So we’ve put together a list to make it easy for you.

From the main event to a ton of parties happening around town, here’s what you have to look forward to at the 2020 Sydney Mardi Gras.

The Parade

With this year’s theme being ‘WHAT MATTERS,’ the annual Oxford Street Parade will be a massive display this year, with floats set to move down the iconic street from 7.30pm.

“We have some truly wonderful parade floats who have embraced the theme of WHAT MATTERS.” Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras CEO, Albert Kruger, has commented. “From pure celebration and creative self-expression, to floats with a wild and witty protest call to action…”

The parade is definitely set to be spectacular with Climate Change and the recent Bushfires at the forefront of the celebrations tonight. The P.I.N.K. F.L.A.M.I.N.G.O.S. float will be a particular standout, a comment on the global climate crisis that will show the Earth roasted on a spit, fuelled by gas cylinders from USA, Russia, China and India.

The Rest

In terms of afterparties and events that are happening outside of the parade, there are a number of standout celebrations happening. Of course, Oxford Street will be a hub for finding some of the best parties, but check out The Flinders in Darlinghurst who are throwing a huge afterparty featuring some of Sydney’s best DJs.

Over towards the Inner West, he Newtown Hotel are running a Mardi Gras weekender which will include “drag and DJs” as well as some super sweet happy hour specials including $6 drinks and pizzas.

The Beresford is hosting a gay Christmas that is a step above the rest; “revellers can don their wildest attire… where they can watch the parade from the comfort of the leafy courtyard, sip on Absolut cocktails, and dance the night away with friends old and new.”

Alternatively, you can find an event or party happening in celebration of the Mardi Gras at most venues and pubs across Sydney – with both free and paid fun up for grabs depending where you are.

Otherwise, kick back at home, enjoy a couple of drinks and get ready to pump Gloria Gaynor’s I Will Survive with friends – you can stream the parade here and save yourself the hassle of fighting the crowd for the best view of the glitz and glamour.