Bad Friday 2020 is set to be bigger and better than ever

Last year, when the legendary one-day festival Bad Friday was done and dusted for the year, we were very upset.

But,luckily for us, 2020 is set to be even bigger and better than ever, with the festival announcing that the Sydney festival has just become a two-day weekender event with a massive lineup to boot.

This Easter long weekend, forget about chocolate and get ready to soak up some delicious tuneage, because Bad Friday is going to be unforgettable.

From its origin at the Annandale hotel through to The Vic on the Park and now returning to the industrial streets of Marrickville; the festival has grown into a mega event, with its number of punters growing every year. This year Bad Friday has a lineup that has been thoughtfully curated for local Sydney music lovers, with the added ingredient of some incredible international flair.

Leading the 2020 bill are our favourite psychedelic rockers Pond and our favourite blasé funk-soul six-piece Winston Surfshirt. Other incredible acts include Cosmo’s Midnight, Holy Holy, Twin Peaks, Hayley Mary, and many more.

If the last few years mean anything, Bad Friday is going to sell out quick, meaning it’s all the more important to get in early this year. To make the festival even better, the festival will have a decreased capacity and an increased number of amenities for a more spacious and enjoyable day.

You can sign up here for pre-sales, starting Thursday 30th January 10am or you can wait for general sale on sale Friday 31st. Check up the killer full lineup below.

BAD FRIDAY 2020

Railway Parade, Marrickville

Friday, April 10th – Saturday, April 11th

Doors 2:00pm

Friday, April 10th

POND

HOLY HOLY

TWIN PEAKS (USA)

HAYLEY MARY

SHADY NASTY

CAITLIN HARNETT & THE PONY BOYS

Saturday April 11th

COSMO’S MIDNIGHT

WINSTON SURFSHIRT

MILDLIFE

30/70

STEVAN

COOL SOUNDS