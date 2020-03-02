American DJ and producer Diplo has taken to Instagram to share with the world his travel tips for not catching Coronavirus.

The virus spreading across the world has been no secret to those travelling internationally, and the Major Lazer producer decided to make light on the issue with a short ironic video.

Diplo says “not today Coronavirus” in an Instagram video sharing his travel tips for people to not contract the deadly sickness.

The TikTok video features Foxx’s Wipe Me Down in the background as Diplo (a.k.a Thomas Wesley) wears a face mask and chaotically wipes down the first-class plane surfaces with wet wipes. His friend joins him, also wearing a mask, and further disinfects the area as well as Diplo himself.

Watch the video below:

View this post on Instagram 🦠 travel tips (also follow me on tiktok) A post shared by Thomas Wesley (@diplo) on Feb 28, 2020 at 5:08pm PST

Coronavirus has been known to make people sick with symptoms usually similar to a common cold. This includes a runny nose, sore throat, headache and fever that lasts over a few days.

A number of gigs worldwide have been cancelled due to the outbreak, including Sam Fender’s Switzerland show last night, Green Day‘s Asia tour next month, and the first four shows of BTS’s tour in South Korea.