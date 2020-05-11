Doctor Who and Peaky Blinders games set for release on new platforms

Maze Theory, the virtual reality specialists are set to expand their Doctor Who and Peaky Blinders offerings, releasing them on PC, console and mobile.

For Doctor Who, there’ll be two new experiences: a new game for the PC, Xbox, PlayStation and Switch as well as a mobile game, developed in partnership with Kaigan Games. There will also be a narrative-driven action-adventure Peaky Blinders game to come.

Doctor Who: The Edge of Time has only been on the shelves since November 2019. In a post on Maze Theory’s blog, they said:

“Fans can expect new adventures, new game mechanics, intriguing subplots and iconic features such as the TARDIS, Terrifying Weeping Angels, imposing Daleks and—of course—the chance to collude with the Doctor herself.”

Peaky Blinders: The King’s Ransom is a VR game set for launch in 2021. Thanks to the same investment from the UK Creative Content EIS Fund, Maze Theory will be able to launch this game across additional platforms, getting it into the hands of many more fans.

