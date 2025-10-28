Dodgers and Blue Jays make history in longest World Series Game ever

We love a World Series record, and this one didn’t disappoint.

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays went full marathon mode in the longest World Series game ever, battling it out over 18 innings and more than six hours of pure chaos.

Fans were on the edge of their seats the whole time, watching pitch after pitch, swing after swing, as both teams refused to give an inch.

Shohei Ohtani was absolutely unstoppable, reaching base nine times with a mix of home runs, doubles, and walks, while the Dodgers leaned on every ounce of endurance and strategy they had.

But it was Freddie Freeman who stole the show, smashing a walk-off home run in the bottom of the 18th to finally end the epic clash.

After all that tension, one swing was all it took — a perfect payoff that had Dodger Stadium erupting in celebration.

Six hours, 18 innings, and one unforgettable moment: it doesn’t get much better than this.

The win gives the Dodgers a 2–1 series lead, and if last night is anything to go by, this World Series is shaping up to be one for the history books.