Sydney Sweeney for 007? Star Aspires to be Bond, not the ‘Bond Girl’

“I think I’d have more fun as James Bond”

Move over, Bond girls, Sydney Sweeney has her sights set on the top job.

In a new interview, the Euphoria star deftly sidestepped rumours pegging her as 007’s next love interest, proposing a more thrilling alternative: wielding the Walther PPK herself.

“I think I’d have more fun as James Bond,” Sweeney declared, reframing the conversation with a single, powerful quip.

While the role of Bond is reportedly remaining male, Sweeney’s focus is firmly on the fights she’s already chosen.

She spoke passionately about her transformative role as boxer Christy Martin in the biopic Christy, drawing a parallel between the ring and her craft.

“Acting is my ring,” she revealed. “It’s where I feel freedom.”

As speculation on the next Bond continues to swirl, Sweeney’s comment lands as a refreshing challenge to tradition, all while she prepares for her next rounds in The Housemaid and the highly anticipated, “unhinged” third season of Euphoria.