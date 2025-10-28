Greaser Bar November Gig Guide: Gigs and Garage Parties Galore

Brisbane’s Greaser Bar drops a stacked November lineup featuring gigs and garage chaos.
Brisbane’s Greaser Bar is keeping things loud and local this November, with a killer lineup of shows, rising alt-rockers, and enough energy to keep the basement shaking all month long.
From grungy mid-week madness to all-out weekend chaos — here’s what’s on.
Saturday 1
The weekend kicks off strong with a mix of post-punk grooves and garage grit. Mid Century Modern headline at 11pm, with Telemona (10pm), Pigeon Pleasers (9pm) and Leevai (8pm) keeping the Saturday crowd moving.
Sunday 2
Wind down (or don’t) with some Sunday chaos – guitars, grit, and a few hangovers with Whitt’s End (9pm), Redline (8pm) and Ashtray Avenue (7pm).
Wednesday 5
F#CK YEAH Wednesdays live up to the name with a wall of noise from some of Brisbane’s finest underground acts.
Liasis (10pm), Whiplassh (9pm) and Drain Pipe (8pm).
Thursday 6
Weekend Warm Up with Shock Value (11pm), The Amphetamines (10pm).
Friday 7
It’s one of those nights where every band could headline. Hatless (11pm), Fjordie (10pm), Emmara (9pm) and Whose Party (8pm) make for a huge Friday lineup. Expect fuzz pedals, sweat and chaos.
Saturday 8 November
The amps are staying hot – catch Greaser’s Saturday takeover with The Late Star headlining at 9pm with PhD (8pm) and Cinnamon Death (7pm).
Sunday 9
EVERLONG (9pm) and Granzella (7pm) wrap up the week with some Sunday soul.
Thursday 13
Lipline (10pm), set to light up the basement.
Friday 14
Alt-rockers and dream-pop – a perfectly chaotic Greaser Friday. The Phosphenes (11pm), Porcelaine (10pm), Whiplassh (9pm) and JARR (8pm) deliver stacked indie energy.
Saturday 15
A lineup so tight you’ll wish the night never ended. The Wish Fulfilled, Redline and KUDOS – a solid alt-rock lineup from start to finish.
Sunday 16
Run Ray Run headline at 9pm to close out the weekend in style.
Wednesday 19
Midweek heat – crunchy riffs and plenty of attitude to match.
Fairly Human (10pm), Broken Milk Crates (9pm) and 88 Tokamak (8pm) kick off a heavy midweek set.
Thursday 20
Dark grooves and heavy tones — the basement vibe is alive and well. BlackLight (10pm), Drain Pipe (9pm) and more TBA (8pm) bring the noise underground.
Friday 21
Alien Skies (11pm), The Chimpletons (10pm), Nocturnal Syndrome (9pm) and Little Town Called Keith (8pm) light up the stage.
Saturday 22 — Garage Party
It’s a full-blown blowout. Buttermello, Labrat (Melbourne), Valley Green, Moss Paw, Jarvis Floyd, and Autumn Del and more to be announced to take over for an all-night rager. Expect noise, sweat, and chaos — the way Greaser likes it.
Sunday 23
Wrap up the month with a lineup that proves Sundays are for live music, not rest.
Northern Lights (9pm), Mizzie Maxx (8pm) and The Disgruntled Tax Payers (7pm) close out the month with classic Greaser grit.
Greaser’s November lineup is pure fire — a reminder that Brisbane’s underground scene is thriving in the brick-walled basement where good times and loud amps never quit.
Wednesday 26
Nocturnal Syndrome (10pm), Ollie Twohill (9pm) and Cinnamon Death (8pm) hit the midweek stage hard.
Thursday 27
Mister Man (10pm), Nevergone (9pm) and mind muncher (8pm) bring a late-month boost.
Friday 28
Nocturnal Syndrome (11pm), Drain Pipe (10pm), Ashtray Avenue (9pm) and No Clue (8pm) take over for a packed Friday.
Saturday 29
TIGER (Sydney) headlines at 11pm, supported by Piss Off (10pm), Speira (9pm) and The Chimpletons (8pm).
Sunday 30
Worm Turns (9pm), Gudgeon (8pm) and Granny Flat (7pm) wrap up November with Sunday vibes.
For more info, head to Greaser Bar.