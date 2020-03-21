Donald Glover has a countdown going and nobody knows what it’s for

Creative powerhouse Donald Glover has a new project site DonaldGloverPresents.com, which is currently hosting a countdown clock set to end at 6pm AEST tomorrow. With literally zero context or warning given, the countdown comes after the site streamed Glover’s new album before promptly deleting it a few hours later.

DonaldGloverPresents.com briefly hosted tracks featuring SZA, 21 Savage, and Ariana Grande last Sunday night, marking Glover’s first project since retiring Childish Gambino back in 2018.

New tunes? A full album? An Atlanta feature film? Donald Glover has a countdown set for tomorrow afternoon and no-one really knows what it’s for.

The streamed album had 12 songs, including Gambino’s 2018 track Feels Like Summer and two songs performed by Glover last year over an AR app, Warlords and Algorhythm.

The potential new album ushers in a new era for the artist, with Glover announcing the retirement of the Childish Gambino project after his 2017 Governor’s Ball performance. Since then, Glover signed with RCA back in 2018 and hasn’t performed under the Gambino name since Austin City Limits last October.

“I stand by that. I’m making another project right now. I like endings. I think they are important to progress,” Glover explained to press following the Governor’s Ball performance.

While it’s very likely that the countdown will end in the release of a fresh album, Glover is well known to be a man of many talents so the possibilities are endless. The man has won Emmys and Golden Globes for his hit TV show Atlanta, collaborated with Adidas Originals, helped run Andrew Yang’s Presidential Campaign, and was the heart and soul of Disney’s live action Lion King remake, playing Simba.