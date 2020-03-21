Join our special live streamed UNDERPROOF Workshop this Tuesday night!

UNDERPROOF is a Happy Mag initiative focused on spotlighting the next wave of emerging Aussie musical talent. Every year it culminates in a 800-capacity show where 5 bands with under 500 Facebook likes get a chance to play alongside a huge headliner.

In the lead-up to the 2020 UNDERPROOF show, we’re also running a number of workshops for emerging musicians – and anyone wanting to dip into the music industry. This Tuesday, due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns, we’ve decided to live stream the workshop via Happy Mag’s Facebook page. Now everyone can tune in!

In place of our scheduled UNDERPROOF Workshop at the Warringah Mall Library this Tuesday, we’ll be streaming live from Happy Mag’s Facebook page.

Tuesday’s workshop will be focused on Releasing and Promoting Independently. Covering everything from digital distribution to the best ways to market your band’s single, we’ll be sharing some essential knowledge for any new musicians – around Australia and worldwide.

Join us on Tuesday March 24th from 6pm via Happy Mag on Facebook to learn all about it – plus to have your any of your questions answered.

Hit Attending on this Facebook Event to stay up to date with any news regarding the live streamed UNDERPROOF Workshop. See you on Tuesday at 6pm!

