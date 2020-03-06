Learn how to be in a band at the 2020 UNDERPROOF Workshops!

We’re stoked to announce UNDERPROOF is coming back to the Northern Beaches in 2020! Last year we gave 5 local bands with under 500 Facebook likes the chance to play a massive, sold-out show with Hockey Dad, and this year’s going to be even bigger.

The big show goes down on Friday June 19th, but before then Happy Mag are running a series of five workshops for UNDERPROOF entrants and any other bands who would like to attend.

Want to learn how the music industry works? Join Happy Mag, KALOF, and special guests at the offical UNDERPROOF 2020 workshops.

Do you have a single but don’t know how to upload it to Spotify or Apple Music? Need to know how to demo your tracks at home? Wondering the best way to get booked for shows? Experts on all this and more from the Happy Mag team will be present at the workshops – so come with plenty of questions to ask.

All bands who enter the running to play UNDERPROOF 2020 on June 19th are required to attend the workshops. Only one band member needs to come, but as many as possible are encouraged to attend if you want to get the most out of the sessions.

Grab the details for the workshops below, and enter your band into UNDERPROOF 2020 here. A full list of Terms and Conditions are available on the same page.

Workshops

10th March: Booking, Performing and Getting Paid

24th March: Releasing and Promoting Independently

7th April: Marketing 101: From Naming Your Band to Press Photos and Videos

21st April: Demoing and Recording at Home

5th May: Social Media and Band Awareness

All workshops take place at the Warringah Mall Library from 6-7pm. RSVP here.

Underproof is proudly sponsored and supported by Northern Beaches Council.