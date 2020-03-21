Quarantined Italians are now doing the Macarena to Black Sabbath, and it’s amazing

On today’s episode of Italians proving that they’re absolute legends, quarantined residents have been filmed doing the Macarena on their balconies to Black Sabbath’s politically-charged Paranoid-era hit War Pigs.

The band posted the video to their Instagram and it has since gone viral, giving the world the wholesomely chaotic content that we need right now.

Maybe it’s cabin fever? Maybe it’s an undying love for metal? Italian neighbours have been filmed doing the Macarena to Black Sabbath’s War Pigs while in lockdown from COVID-19.

“Gotta love Italy… and metal,” one Sabbath fan commented on the post. “This is something that Ozzy would def be proud of,” said another.

Italy has been on full lockdown for a while now, prohibiting citizens from leaving their homes – with the exception of essential places like grocery stores and medical facilities. As a result, some top quality videos have emerged of neighbours dancing and singing with each other from their windows and balconies.

Italian residents have really been making the most of a dire situation, showing you can still have a good time while in full isolation. A heartwarming video of a Tuscan neighbourhood singing a local folksong went viral last week, with viewers calling it a “beautiful” act of humanity. A guitar player was also recently caught ripping Slayer’s Raining Blood from his balcony.

Unfortunately it looks like Italy’s lockdown won’t be ending anytime soon, with the country exceeding China in terms of infection rates and casualties. Italy currently has over 35,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, with just under 3,000 deaths and over 4,000 recoveries.

Check out the video below: