Donald Trump’s younger brother Robert Trump passes away aged 71

The youngest of the five Trump siblings, Robert Trump has “peacefully” passed away after a series of ongoing illnesses.

The youngest of the five Trump siblings, Robert Trump, has died at the age of 71.

His passing occured on the evening of the 15th of August in New York.

American Media reported that Mr Trump had been seriously ill for quite some time, having spent a week in intensive care in June. According to the New York Times, he had been taking blood thinners and had experienced brain bleeds after a fall.

The White House confirmed that his older brother, Donald Trump, had visited him the day before his passing.

Trump announces that his brother Robert, whom he visited Friday in New York, died tonight pic.twitter.com/DJnYnbxzd2 — Seung Min Kim (@seungminkim) August 16, 2020

The cause of his death remains unknown, but it has been reported that he passed “peacefully”.

Robert Trump was described by a loyal spokesman for the family as having shunned the spotlight, possessing “zero sense of entitlement”.

President Donald Trump released a statement on August 15th stating:

“It is with heavy heart I share that my wonderful brother, Robert, peacefully passed away tonight. He was not just my brother, he was my best friend. He will be greatly missed, but we will meet again. His memory will live on in my heart forever. Robert, I love you. Rest in peace.”