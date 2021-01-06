Dr. Dre has been rushed to the ICU after suffering a brain aneurysm

Reports are emerging that rapper and business tycoon Dr. Dre has been rushed to Los Angeles’ Cedars-Sinai after suffering a brain aneurysm.

Just hours ago, TMZ reported that the 55-year-old billionaire (a.k.a. Andre Young) was currently in ICU after a serious health scare.

Young has since taken to social media to thank his friends and fans for their support. “I’m doing great and getting excellent care from my medical team. I will be out of the hospital and back home soon,” he wrote.

The rapper is reportedly now in a stable condition however will remain in hospital until the cause of his bleed is determined. The news comes in the middle of a fierce legal battle between Young and his ex-wife of 24-years, Nicole.

According to reports, Ms Young has filed a suit claiming that she was forced to sign a prenup before their marriage in 1996. This was well before the rapper earnt his $1 billion + fortune from his company Beats Electronics (founded in 2006), best known for the Beats by Dr Dre headphones.

TMZ reports that Nicole is seeking $2.7 million in temporary monthly spousal support and an additional $6.88 million in legal fees.

More to come…