DRAINING deliver a stylish and haunting visual feast on ‘Above’

DRAINING craft songs that leave you not quite knowing where you are. Over the past couple of years, the Adelaide band have carved out an incredibly disorienting sound; it’s an ocean of dense and droning noises; an all-consuming sonic experience.

With the release of their latest single Above, the continue to build on their penchant for crafting wholly immersive gems of sound. If you’re not already listening to this band, now is the perfect time to change that.

On their new video for Above, DRAINING deliver a stylish and subtly unnerving visual feast; one that perfectly sits alongside their sprawling post-rock sound.

All throughout the new track, DRAINING glide through a lush soundscape of shoegaze, dream-pop, and alt-rock, delivering something uniquely their own. With layers of woozy guitar lines and ghostly vocals, Above flows between sections, guiding you through myriad musical spaces.

The new single also sees the group lean into more melodic territories. Right from the outset, a bright feel is woven through with the brit-pop-esque guitars. These bright — and almost jangly — elements create an interesting contrast with the song’s lyrical themes of heartbreak and loss.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Again, the beaming instrumentation contrasts with the bleak horror stylings of song’s new accompanying video. Produced by Jack Bielby and Thomas Schaefer, the stylish new clip is subtly haunting, avoiding any direct storyline giveaways. By its conclusion, you’ll have been completely roped in by its charming mystery.

This is the latest in a string of consistently great releases from DRAINING, and judging by the quality of what we’ve seen and heard so far, I think we can safely expect plenty more great tunes. In the meantime, do yourself a favour and watch the new video clip for Above above.