Drake bet a million big ones on the World Cup and lost

The ‘Drake Curse’ continues as the rapper loses another big money bet.

Drake bet a million on the World Cup and lost, after placing $1 million on Argentina to beat France at the final match at Lusail Stadium, Lusail on Sunday, 18 December 2022.

The Canadian rapper bet $1 million on Argentina to triumph over France in 90 minutes. Unfortunately, for Drake, even though his prediction was correct, the team didn’t win in real-time, as the match finished level at 2-2 at the end of 90 minutes. Argentina did however go on to win their third World Cup, beating France 4-2 in a penalty shootout.

Drake has placed a number of significant bets on sporting events this year, and his most recent loss comes just one month on from one of his biggest squanderings when he lost over $2 million betting on former UFC champion Israel Adesanya to defend his title against Alex Pereira last month.

An earlier football bet saw Drake lose $649,000 for Barcelona to win El Clasico against Real Madrid and Arsenal to beat Leeds. He also lost $230,000 on Charles Leclerc to win the Spanish Grand Prix this year.

It seems it’s official, Drake might be actually cursed, and if you needed further proof, it also turns out, the rapper is having a string of bad luck with what is becoming known as the ‘Drake Curse’ with a number of sporting teams and athletes losing an event after coming into contact with the Canadian rapper – in particular, meetings that have been caught on film, via a photo.

Case in point – Canada’s national team suffered a group stage exit in Qatar without winning a match, shortly after posing with Drake.

Conor McGregor was defeated in the UFC after being photograhed with Drake, while Anthony Joshua was knocked out by Andy Ruiz Jr in their first heavyweight world title fight back in 2019.

It might well be time for Drake to give up the ghost wouldn’t you say?