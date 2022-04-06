You’re not dreaming, Dreamhack is coming to Australia

Dreamhack is one of the largest gaming festivals on the planet, and this September, gamers will be able to check it out in Melbourne!

No, Dreamhack is not a symposium for those wanting to unlock vivid dreams, it’s one of the most significant gaming events globally, and it’s finally coming to Australia. With the absence of gaming events, the hunger for this one is real!

Dreamhack is a gaming festival that celebrates all things gaming but leans more towards the competitive scene. Attendees can experience esports tournaments of varying levels, including amateur and high school tournaments, bring-your-own-computer LAN parties, cosplay, art, activities, screenings, and more.

For those more interested in the esports scene, many professional tournaments will be held over the weekend. This includes ESL Challenge #50 for Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, the LCO Split 2 Grand Final for League of Legends, and HCS ANZ Regional for Halo Infinite.

If you’re interested in non-digital games, this event also accommodates your needs. The tabletop section allows attendees to play both board and card games that they’ve recently purchased at the event.

Alternatively, if you want a venue and an excuse to catch up with friends for a solid board game session, then Dreamhack has the room. More information on this to come.

Bring your own computer (BYOC) LAN parties are also going to be appearing again. As the name describes, gamers bring their own somewhat portable setup to participate in some competitive gaming. Tickets for this will be available soon.

During a 9News interview, Brad Baldwin, Senior Project Manager at ESL Australia, said: “So we really want to make sure there’s an opportunity from all the way to the hardcore enthusiasts who really love eSports, we definitely will have that, but we also have everything down to the other end where you can literally bring your family to the event and really get to experience everything gaming has to offer.”

He continued: “We want to have people feel comfortable and confident knowing that when they attend DreamHack Melbourne they are attending a DreamHack event. It’s not like a DreamHack-lite,“.

It seems as though organisers are equally as hungry for gaming events, and this one is sure to be a big one!

Dreamhack will take place from the 2nd to the 4th of September at Melbourne and Olympic Parks, and people wanting to go can purchase tickets here.