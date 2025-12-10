Indonesia’s biggest music festival DWP returns with Calvin Harris, Skrillex, Fisher, Charlotte de Witte and more

Bali is buzzing as DWP Bali Music Week ramps up ahead of the main festival

It might feel like everyone’s already easing into holiday mode, but DWP 2025 is giving people a pretty solid reason to make a pre-Christmas run to Bali.

Bali Music Week has been rolling since December 5, scattering beach parties, sunrise sets, wellness sessions and low-key cultural events across the island. It’s all leading into the main festival at GWK Cultural Park, which takes over from December 12–14 under the watch of the Garuda Wisnu Kencana statue.

This year’s lineup is stacked with some of the biggest names in electronic music – Calvin Harris, Skrillex, Charlotte de Witte, Fisher, Odd Mob and Cyril – along with a mix of newcomers and long-time favourites. There’s also a rare triple b2b from DubVision, Matisse & Sadko, and Third Party, plus sets from Nifra, Paul van Dyk, Space 92, Lukas & Frank (live), Gil Glaze, and ¥ØU$UKE ¥UK1MATSU.

DWP has always made space for Asian artists, and 2025 keeps that tradition alive. FVDER (Singapore), LTN and XYRA (Indonesia), Sphinix (Vietnam) and Japan’s YAKSA & TJO add some regional edge and variety to the weekend.

Tickets are still floating around – three-day passes sit around AU $260, and travel bundles start at roughly AU $720 for two if you’re keen on a last-minute escape before the Christmas chaos properly kicks in.

DWP 2025 arrives with a full week of lead-up events and a three-day main festival, making it one of the biggest electronic music moments in the region this month.

Djakarta Warehouse Project 2025

December 12–14 | GWK Cultural Park, Bali, Indonesia

Full lineup and tickets at dwpfest.com.