Eddie Van Halen left $1 million to music education in at-risk schools

The late legend, Eddie Van Halen left a whopping seven-figure donation to an American music education charity Mr Holland’s Opus Foundation.

Van Halen had reportedly been a supporter of the organisation for over a decade and even donated 75 guitars from his personal collection in 2020.

Although the actual amount of the donation was not specified, the foundation issued a statement last Wednesday that said the amount was “transformative” and would provide a “significant [increase to] the nonprofit’s capacity to support music programs across the country”.

MHOF’s CEO Felice Mancini said: “Eddie’s support and friendship over the years meant the world to us and to his fans. His passion for music and our work created a strong bond, which is evident in his extraordinary bequest.

“To know how much our foundation meant to Eddie is intensely humbling and gratifying to all of us – and we know that Eddie’s family is confident that his powerful legacy and values live on through our efforts.”

More to come.