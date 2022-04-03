Charlotte Brontë’s tiny book is up for sale

What once was mysteriously lost, has now been found. A 15-page miniature book, A Book of Rhymes penned by Charlotte Brontë has resurfaced and will go up for sale.

The tiny books created by Charlotte Brontë and her siblings as children have long been coveted by Brontë aficionados. Originally created to entertain their toy soldiers, the tiny books — only a few centimetres in size and made from wallpaper and old sugar bags — hold all the markings of the creativity to be found in later classics like Jane Eyre.

This minuscule edition will appear at the ABAA Antiquarian Book Fair in New York later this month. Its sale price: an incredible $1.25 million USD.

Charlotte Brontë was only ten years old when she created the tiny work, A Book of Rhymes, which contains 10 poems.

The titles include The Beauty of Nature and On Seeing the Ruins of the Tower of Babel have been previously transcribed by Elizabeth Gaskell in her 1857 biography of Charlotte Brontë. Other than the titles in the biography, the poems themselves have never before been published, and it looks like they might stay that way at least for a little bit longer — depending on what the new owner decides post-auction of the book.

It’s been a long wait since, A Book of Rhymes was last seen at auction in 1916 in New York, where it sold for $520 before vanishing for nearly a decade.

Charlotte Brontës The Book of Rhymes will be sold by New York’s James Cummins Bookseller in partnership with London’s Maggs Bros.