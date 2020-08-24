Ellen Degeneres show cancelled on Channel 9 due to toxic workplace allegations

Channel 9 have announced they’re pulling The Ellen Degeneres Show, effective today, amidst toxic workplace allegations.

Last month, The Ellen Degeneres Show was the subject of explosive allegations which accused the overtly friendly talk show of having some unfavourable behind-the-scenes antics.

Now Australia’s Channel 9 has decided to pull the show.

It all began in July when Buzzfeed published an exposé in which current and former employees revealed that they had faced racism, fear, and intimidation during their time on set. The toxic workplace allegations came at odds with the perceived ethos of the show, which is known for its positive nature and acts of charity.

Ellen DeGeneres tweet from 11 years ago has gone viral today: “I made one of my employees cry like a baby on today’s show. Honestly, it felt good.” pic.twitter.com/QVjqhMAXDc — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 18, 2020

Since then, numerous celebrities have come out for and against the talk show host, including Katy Perry, who spoke in Degeneres’s favour, and Brad Garrett, who stood behind claims of mistreatment. There was even talk of Degeneres being replaced with the equally unappealing option of James Corden.

Now, Australia’s Channel 9 has decided to pull the show for the time being, replacing it with Desperate Housewives whilst Warner deals with the allegations.

I don’t understand why people are expecting Ellen Degeneres @TheEllenShow to be perfect. She’s human. — Jeffrey Viray (@JeffreyViray4) August 22, 2020

“We’ll wait to hear from Warner Brothers as to the results of their internal inquiry because at the moment, they haven’t even come forward with what the show is, or when it might go back into production,” he said, as reported by Pedestrian.TV.

Last week, three senior producers were axed from the show and remaining staff were offered new incentives, including more paid time off and medical leave.